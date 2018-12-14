Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Roasted Beef Tenderloin with Mustard Cream Sauce

Serves 4-6

Ingredients:

2 pounds beef tenderloin, trimmed and tied

1 tablespoon oil

1 garlic clove, minced to a paste

1 tablespoon rosemary, finely chopped

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoon coarse ground fresh black pepper

Preparation:

Pat beef dry with paper towels; brush with oil. Combine oil, garlic, rosemary, and lemon zest and rub all over the tenderloin. Sprinkle salt and pepper evenly all over. Place on a rack set in a roasting pan, uncovered, in the refrigerator and allow to rest at least 12 hours. Remove the tenderloin from the fridge about 1-2 hours before ready to cook to allow it to come to room temperature. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Roast tenderloin until internal temperature reaches 125 degrees for medium-rare. Remove from the oven and let rest at least 15 minutes. Remove strings and slice cross-wise into 1/2'” slices, serve with mustard cream sauce.

Mustard Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

1 shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 sprigs rosemary

½ cup white wine or beef broth

¼ cup Dijon mustard

¼ cup stone ground mustard

½ cup heavy cream

Salt and pepper

Preparation:

In a medium saucepan, heat butter over medium heat, add shallots with 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon pepper and sweat until soft and translucent. Add garlic cloves and rosemary sprigs and sauté for another few minutes until fragrant. Turn heat to medium high and add white wine. Reduce by half and then add both mustards and reduce heat. Allow the mixture to simmer and come together for about 2-3 minutes, then add cream and taste for seasoning. Add salt and pepper if needed.

