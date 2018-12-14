Olympic Committee expected to pick SLC or Denver for US Olympic bid Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The United States Olympic Committee convenes in San Francisco Friday and is expected to decide which city will be host for their bid for a future Olympic Games.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports the most likely Olympic cycle for the bid is 2030 and that it will be either Salt Lake City or Denver that gets the nod.

After the bid is submitted, the International Olympic Committee will undertake a selection process in 2023.

The Tribune reports Salt Lake City is widely viewed as the favorite for the US Committee's bid, and both cities have spent months making their case as an upcoming Olympic host.

