Metal found in little girl's intestines after eating multi-vitamins made by Utah company, mom says

(KSTU) — A mom took to Facebook Tuesday, saying a Utah company’s vitamins hospitalized her daughter after she discovered there were metal flakes in them.

Samantha Anderson said she saw the metal flakes in the bottom of the Zarbee’s Naturals multivitamin chewable bottle, and that there were even some flakes on the vitamins.

Anderson’s daughter’s pediatrician told her to go to the emergency room, where X-rays revealed that she had metal in her intestines, the Facebook post stated.

After seeing Anderson’s post, Karly Lynn Dunn said she also found metal pieces in her child’s Zarbee’s Naturals gummies:

Zarbee’s Natural’s is headquartered in Draper, and according to the website, makes cough syrup that is honey-based, as well as other products.

Fox 13 reached out to Zarbee’s Natural’s for comment Friday but has not received a response back.