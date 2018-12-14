Fast Cars Friday: Volvo XC90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Known for it's safety rating and Scandinavian design, the Volvo XC90 is a favorite car among SUV enthusiasts. Mark Williams with Ken Garff Volvo Cars says the 2019 model takes everything you love about the car and adds even more "vroom" for your buck!

FEATURES

1. The Volvo XC90 is a T8 e-AWD Plug-In Hybrid, combining a powerful gas engine with an efficient electric motor.

2. With the T8 Twin Engine, the XC90 offers 400 hp from its gas and electric powertrain.

3. Seats 7, all with luxury seating so everyone travels in comfort and style.

4. Both second and third row of seats fold completely flat, for generous cargo capacity.

5. Each seat folds individually, so you can configure storage and seating in a variety of ways.

6. This SUV is the epitome of modern Scandinavian design, luxurious Swedish craftsmanship and innovative technology.

7. Comes in 4 distinct designs, Momentum, R-Design, Inscription, and Excellence.

Check out the newly redesigned showroom at Ken Garff Volvo Cars downtown!

You can learn more at kengarffvolvocars.com.