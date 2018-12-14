× Farm connected to romaine lettuce recall issues new recall for other types of produce

SANTA MARIA, Calif. — A farm in California connected with a recall of lettuce earlier this year recalled other types of produce Thursday, due to a possible E. Coli contamination.

In a press release made by Adam Bros Farming, Inc., the company said it was recalling red leaf lettuce, green leaf lettuce and cauliflower, harvested from Nov. 27 through Nov. 30.

The company stated the products did not test positive for E. Coli, but were recalled “out of an abundance of caution,” because sediment from a reservoir near where the produce was grown tested positive for the bacteria.

Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. said it had notified customers affected by the recall. They asked that the products not be eaten, sold or transferred.

“This bacteria may cause a diarrheal illness from which most healthy adults can recover completely within a week,” the company said in a press release. “Some people can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS). HUS is most likely to occur in young children and the elderly. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and even death.”