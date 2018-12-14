Candy Cane is the sweetest dog we have ever met

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Candy (AKA Candy Cane or CC for short) is the sweetest dog Hearts4Paws has ever met (and that's saying a lot because they meet a lot of dogs).

She has soulful eyes and just loves to cuddle.

Candy doesn't like being cold... as long as she has a blanket to burrow in she will lay anywhere and hardly move.

She does get tiny doses of being excited or wanting to play, but most of the time she is very mellow. She doesn't bark, growl or bite... not even with very playful children and dogs. In fact she would get along with any dog, animal or kids. However she would be best with smaller, mellow dogs and kids who would be gentile with her because she does get scared easily.

She's make the perfect companion for someone who wants a little love bug and can give her love in return.

Candy's adoption fee is $200 and she comes spayed chipped and current on vaccinations.

For more information visit hearts4paws.org.

Hearts4Paws will be at the South Jordan Petco from 1 to 5pm on Saturday, December 15th doing dog adoptions and Santa Claus photos. If you can't adopt, please consider donating to help them save lives. All donations go to pay medical expenses for rescued homeless animals. Your donation is tax deductible.