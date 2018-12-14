Actor in Disney kids show filming in SLC arrested for allegedly enticing 13-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- An actor for a Disney show has been arrested in Salt Lake City after police say he solicited a person he thought was 13-years-old on a dating app, and asked him to engage in sexual behavior.

Stoney Westmoreland, 48, was arrested Thursday for four counts of dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony, and one count of enticing a minor by internet or text, also a third-degree felony.

Westmoreland is known for appearing in the Disney kids show "Andi Mack," which is shot in multiple locations throughout Utah, including Magna.

According to an affidavit of probable cause released in Third District Court, Westmoreland began chatting with a person who he believed to be 13-years-old on an app used for "dating and meeting people for the purpose of engaging in sexual activity."

Westmoreland asked the person who he thought was 13-years-old to engage in sexual activity with him, and sent multiple pornographic photos, the affidavit said.

Westmoreland then went to a location in Salt Lake City, "in order to pick p the person who he believed to be 13 years old and take back to his hotel room in order to engage in sexual activity," the affidavit said.

Police and members of the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force took Westmoreland into custody.

Westmoreland has also appeared in numerous films over the years, including the 1998 version of "Godzilla," "Matchstick Men," and the television show "S.W.A.T."

District Attorney for Salt Lake County Sim Gill confirmed with Fox 13 that Westmoreland was a Disney actor.