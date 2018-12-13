You’re invited to a screening of ‘Christmas Break-In’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Christmas Break-In" is a family movie that focuses on the story of Izzy, an energetic 9-year-old. Izzy gets stranded at her school after a blizzard sets in before Christmas break. When three bumbling crooks enter the school to seek shelter from the storm and hold the school janitor hostage, it is up to Izzy to set things right. Starring Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon), Denise Richards (Love Actually, 007, The World is Not Enough) and Cameron Seely (The Greatest Showman).

The writer of the film, Spanky Dustin Ward stopped by to share how he balanced comedy and serious tones in the movie, as well as what it was like working with some Hollywood stars.

DVD's are available now at Seagull Book and Deseret Book stores.

You can enjoy a free screening of "Christmas Break-In" at Jordan Commons Megaplex Monday, December 17, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. You must register for tickets here.