Police searching for driver who fled scene after crashing car into ditch in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY – Police are searching for a suspect after finding a car in a ditch Thursday morning.

Authorities set up a containment area near 4800 W. 2400 S. and are searching with K-9 units.

Police say the driver of the vehicle lost control near a bend in the road and went into a ditch.

The driver fled the scene after the crash, heading into an open area near a golf course—which is where police lost track of the driver.

It was not immediately clear what caused the driver to crash or if the vehicle is stolen. The suspect has not been identified.

