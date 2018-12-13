Turkish Delight recipe from Huckleberry Grill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Eric Westover from Huckleberry Grill joined us with a traditional Christmas recipe.

Turkish Delight

Ingredients

• 1 1/2 cups water

• 3 cups granulated sugar

• 3 tablespoons light corn syrup

• 1/2 cup orange juice

• 3 tablespoons orange zest

• 3 (.25 ounce) envelopes unflavored gelatin

• 3/4 cup cornstarch

• 1/2 cup cold water

• 1 tablespoon vanilla extract

• 3/4 cup chopped pistachio nuts

• confectioners' sugar for dusting

Directions

1. Bring 1 1/2 cups water, sugar, and corn syrup to a boil over medium-high heat in a large saucepan. Cook, stirring frequently, until the temperature reaches 240 degrees F (115 degrees C) on a candy thermometer. Set aside and keep hot.

2. Stir together orange juice and orange zest, sprinkle with gelatin, and set aside. In a small bowl, dissolve cornstarch in 1/2 cup cold water, then stir into hot syrup. Place over medium-low heat, and simmer, stirring gently, until very thick.

3. Remove syrup from heat, stir in orange juice mixture, vanilla, and pistachios. Sprinkle a 8x8-inch pan generously with confectioners' sugar. Pour the Turkish delight into the pan, and let cool in a cool, dry place (not the refrigerator) until set, 3 to 4 hours.

4. When cool, sprinkle the top with another thick layer of powdered sugar. Cut into 1-inch squares, and dredge each well with confectioners' sugar. Store at room temperature in an airtight container.

You can find more information online at HuckleberryGrill.com or on Facebook.com/Huckleberry Grill or by calling or texting (801) 882-4900.