Reset Your Body and Mind with ‘Dare to Lead’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake Power Yoga's Misty Medina and Whole30 Certified Coach Julie Freed say that in January, everybody needs a hard reset.

That's why they're offering the "Dare to Lead" program at Salt Lake Power Yoga.

It includes:

- 40 Day Program: Reset for Mind, Body, Soul

-40 Days of yoga, meditation, self-inquiry with Brene Brown's "Dare to Lead" and Whole30

-Quick Whole30 overview

-A La Carte Options (you can just do yoga and read "Dare to Lead," or just meditate and do the Whole30)

The program begins January 6, 2018 with weekly meetings Sundays at 5:30 p.m.

The cost is $75 for Salt Lake Power Yoga members; $100 for non members.

*Deal* Mention this Fox13 "The Place" segment to SLPY and buy 1, get 1 half-off! Text "40 Days" for information to 801-468-9642.

Find Misty on Instagram @namaste_misters; Julie at @juliefreedom; and SLPY at @saltlakepoweryoga.