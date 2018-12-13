‘Realistic’ looking gun brought to Matheson Junior High School in Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Police are investigating a non-lethal weapon brought into a Magna Junior High School Wednesday morning.

Granite School District spokesman, Ben Horsley, said the incident took place at Matheson Junior High located at 3650 Montclair Street before school started.

The school sent an email and audio message to parents which said a student overheard a conversation between two other students and reported it to school administrators.

The male student was quickly taken into custody and a non-lethal facsimile air soft gun was recovered.

The message praised the student for seeing something and saying something and called it a “very serious safe school violation.”

It added the appropriate discipline will be administered to the students involved.

