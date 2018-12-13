Philly Cheesesteak Sliders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

2 tablespoons canola or vegetable oil

1 small white onion, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

1 lb. deli roast beef or thinly sliced boneless steak, cooked

12 slices provolone cheese, cut in quarters (size of rolls)

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

24 rolls, split

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, add oil. Saute the onion and bell pepper with salt and pepper for 5-6 minutes or until tender. Add roast beef slices or thin steak slices. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until heated through.

In a medium bowl, mix together the mayonnaise and garlic powder. Coat a large baking sheet with non-stick spray. Open each split roll; spread a thin coat of the mayonnaise mixture on the inside of each half. Place a piece of cheese on the inside of each roll. Lay each roll open face on the baking sheet. Bake for 3-4 minutes until slightly toasted and cheese is melted.

Divide the roast beef or steak mixture with the onions and peppers on the inside of each roll. Place the top roll on each slider. Serve immediately.

Sponsor: Utah Beef Council