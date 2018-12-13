Officer David Romrell’s widow speaks publicly for the first time since husband’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SALT LAKE — In a press conference Thursday evening, Officer David Romrell's widow spoke to the public for the first time since his death in November.

The South Salt Lake Chief of Police also read a letter written by Romrell's family.

The letter, and Elizabeth Romrell, expressed an incredible sense of loss — but also gratitude for the outpouring of love and kindness from the community and the police department, or police "family."

Listen to parts of Elizabeth Romrell's emotional speech in the video above.