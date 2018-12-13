Multiple vehicles involved in crash on I-15 in North Salt Lake, traffic snarled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH SALT LAKE -- Several vehicles were involved in a crash on I-15 in North Salt Lake Thursday morning.

The crash happened a little before nine in the northbound lanes in the area of the Beck Street/Highway 89 exit.

The crash closed the left three lanes of the freeway, causing major delays as the morning commute was winding down.

No word yet on injuries or what caused the crash.

As of 9:40 a.m., there wasn't an estimated time when the scene would be cleared and the investigation complete.