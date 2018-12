SALT LAKE CITY — A surveillance camera captured an adult cougar and two of her cubs hanging around a Salt Lake City facility Thursday morning.

The city’s public utilities department tweeted the video that shows the cat family lounging around outside the water treatment plant in City Creek Canyon.

While saying we share the watershed with wildlife, the tweet included tips from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources if you come across a cougar in the wild.

Wow! A mama cougar and 2 teen cubs lounged for a bit outside our City Creek Canyon water treatment plant on 12/8. We share this wild & healthy watershed with wildlife, & these cats are mostly reclusive. But @UtahDWR has these tips: https://t.co/vRA3w4e5lI #ThursdayThrill pic.twitter.com/pSydAFodN3 — SLC Public Utilities (@SLCPU) December 13, 2018