Herriman Mayor will not resign amid criticism from city council, citizens about credit card use

HERRIMAN, Utah -- The Mayor of Herriman said he will not resign even as some members of the city council and residents call for him to step down over allegations of unauthorized spending.

"I will not be resigning," Mayor David Watts said during a city council meeting held Wednesday night. "I just want to make that clear that I do not feel that I have done anything intentionally to be misleading or to damage the city."

The city council met to discuss charges made on a credit card issued to the mayor. The Salt Lake County District Attorney investigated the situation and determined there wasn't enough evidence to bring criminal charges in the case.

Despite the lack of a criminal charge, some citizens are calling for greater accountability.

"Just resign, do the right thing," one resident said during the meeting.

"Please, let's keep decorum," Watts replied.

Other residents expressed similar opinions.

"You're just hurting yourself mayor, that's it," Herriman resident Jared Henderson said during the meeting. "You are subject to the judgement of your peers and the public."

The city council has asked the mayor to pay back just under $950 they said was spent without authorization. They said if the mayor does not pay back the funds they will be forced to pursue legal action.

The city discovered the financial issue in July of this year and said Mayor Watts did not follow the procedures in place for expenditures on city cards.

The city council has also decided that the mayor and city council members will not be issued credit cards going forward.