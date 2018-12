LAYTON, Utah — Layton firefighters responded to a reports of smoke and fire in the basement of a residential structure Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to 401 N Spurlock St in Layton. Units quickly put the fire out.

Firefighters gave the “all clear” minutes later.

No civilians or firefighters were injured during the incident.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

