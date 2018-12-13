Firefighter uninjured after falling through floor while battling 2-alarm blaze in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A firefighter was uninjured after falling through the floor of a building while fighting a 2-alarm fire in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant commercial building near 300 West and 960 South late Wednesday night.

They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames pouring from the structure, so they immediately called a second alarm. About 30 firefighters in all responded.

Crews were able to gain control of the fire, but Battalion Chief Kelly Carter said the heavy smoke and large structure meant they had conduct an extensive search to find the source of the flame first.

While it took about 15 minutes to gain control, a firefighter inside the building ran into trouble.

"We had a firefighter that as he was fighting the fire on the second floor, we had a partial collapse, so he actually went through the floor," Carter said. "...[a] crew had to go get him and take him to medical."

The firefighter did not suffer any injuries.

The cause of the fire, which did an estimated $100,000 in damage, remains under investigation.