× Diesel emissions testing to return to Utah County in January

PROVO, Utah — Diesel fuel emissions testing will return to Utah County on January 1, 2019.

At that point, to complete annual vehicle registration, all on-road diesel fueled vehicles registered in Utah County with a gross vehicle weight of 14,000 pounds or less are required to complete emissions testing.

The testing requirement is part of H.B. 101 passed by the Utah State Legislature in its last session.

“It has been 14 years since Utah County had a diesel emissions requirement,” Ralph Clegg, Executive Director of Utah County Health Department said. “Having these standards back in place is one important piece in protecting our air quality, which we know is a big concern for our communities.”

Testing requirements by model year:

1997 – 2014: Visual tampering inspection

2007 – 2014: Visual inspection and on-board diagnostics (OBD) computer test

2015 – 2019: Testing exempt (rolling 5 model years)

Any vehicle that has had a component removed, replaced with non-EPA approved part, or is not operational will need to have it properly repaired or replaced to pass the test.

Non-EPA approved programmers must also be removed to pass the emissions test. Any modifications to the powertrain (including programmers) must be EPA approved or they will be required to return the vehicle to the original configuration.

Any 1997 model year vehicle that fails an inspection at a certified emissions station will be able to receive a one-time waiver for the first year of the program. These waivers may be obtained at the Vehicle Emissions Tech Center which is north of the Utah County Jail at 3255 North Main Street in Spanish Fork.

Model year vehicles 2007 – 2014 that pass the visual inspection but fail the OBD check and spend $750 attempting to pass may also qualify for a waiver.

Any 1998 – 2014 model year vehicle that fails the visual inspection will be required to pass that portion of the test prior to any money spent toward the waiver.

All current vehicle emissions stations will be able to perform diesel emissions checks.