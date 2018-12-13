Blue Boutique’s Hot Gifts for Couples

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When the weather gets cold, a warm body can be the cure for what ails you! Blue Boutique's Jenny Salazr brought in gifts aimed at getting couples closer together.

Jenny recommended holiday-themed lingerie. "Women can get themselves something to please their partner."

She also suggested the "liberator" bedroom pillow, specifically designed to enhance you and your partner's intimacy. The pillow now comes with special Christmas pricing!

For another deal, consider the 12 days of X-mas at Blue Boutique, where, every day, a different department has a sale and offers a free gift with purchase (while supplies last).

And remember, a gift card always fits!

Visit blueboutique.com or their Facebook page to keep up with deals and find more info!