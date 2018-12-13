Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you having little leaks while working out at the gym? Give yourself the gift of a Pee-Free workout for the holidays!

Ladies, picture this- You’re in a group fitness class at the gym. The workouts are getting more and more intense with jump squats and box jumps and panic starts to set in. You realize that despite your best efforts, you just peed a little and have to hurry to the bathroom. Some women need to be wearing the right max pad or panty liner, or a certain color of workout attire. If not, that could leave room for some embarrassing moments. If this sounds familiar at all, or if you get anxiety over situations like this, the Viveve treatment may be for you! The Viveve treatment is a life changing treatment for women!

The Viveve treatment is a single session, pain free, non-surgical vaginal rejuvenation treatment that uses a small treatment tip that pulses radiofrequency energy combined with cryogen cooling to stimulate cellular collagen production. The treatment tightens and tones the vaginal tissue, as well as gives strength to the tissues which gives women resolve from stress urinary incontinence symptoms (peeing when you laugh, sneeze, cough or exercise) and also increases sexual functions like sensitivity, orgasm and lubrication. Dr. Molly Mears, OB/GYN performs each Viveve treatment at Enlighten Laser with no downtime and superior results.

It is extremely common to pee during workouts, as 1 in 2 women suffer from stress urinary incontinence. A woman’s chances of experiencing symptoms of stress urinary incontinence increases 30% after every vaginal birth. Some women can experience stress urinary incontinence without ever having a vaginal birth, due to the normal aging process. Thankfully, there is a treatment that can change women’s lives! Give yourself the gift of Viveve this holiday season. Enlighten Laser can take HSA and FSA accounts for the Viveve treatment! In fact, for those patients that have Flexible Spending accounts, NOW is the time to take advantage and use it before the year runs out!

Call to schedule your free consultation!

Viveve is 30% off for a limited time

Enlighten Laser Cosmetics

801-294-9999

Instagram & Facebook @enlightenutah