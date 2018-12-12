Wassail Apple Cider Recipe from Last Course

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Last Course is now offering breakfast.

Every morning they bake fresh sweet rolls and there is also a savory option: breakfast pies. They have ham and cheese and veggie and sausage.

Paul Kuhn, Executive Chef and co-owner, joined us with a look at the new items plus a holiday recipe to share.

Wassail Apple Cider

1 gallon cider

30-40 whole cloves

6 oz OJ concentrate

8 cinnamon sticks

1 tsp. ground ginger

Pour into a pot and begin to heat over medium flare. Push 30-40 whole cloves into oranges then cut in half and place into pot. Bring it all to a low boil, reduce heat to a light simmer for about 30 minutes. Strain and serve.

For more information please visit: lastcourse.com.