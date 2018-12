WASHINGTON DC — Senator Orrin Hatch gave a farewell address Wednesday morning, marking more than four decades in the Senate.

Hatch, Utah’s longest-serving senator, announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election at the end of his current term.

Hatch will depart the Senate in January after serving nearly 42 years in office. Mitt Romney will take his seat after winning the 2018 election.

