Utah Jazz to debut new green ‘Earned Edition’ uniforms on Christmas Day vs. Portland

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will debut their new Nike NBA Earned Edition uniforms as they play their first game on Christmas Day in more than two decades.

The Jazz will take the court vs Portland December 25 wearing the new green uniforms, which are the final set in the 2018-19 collection.

The Earned Edition uniforms were reserved solely for teams that made the playoffs last season, a press release from the Utah Jazz states.

“It’s an honor to play on Christmas Day and we’re excited for the opportunity to wear the Nike NBA Earned Edition uniforms for the first time,” said Bart Sharp, senior vice president of marketing for the Utah Jazz. “The uniforms feature our traditional green shading with white and gold accents in a modern design and style. We hope the fans enjoy them as well as our entire collection of six jerseys this season.”

The Nike NBA Earned Program began in 2018 and rewards teams that make the NBA Playoffs. The Jazz edition will go on sale at the Utah Jazz Team Store at Vivint Smart Home Arena starting December 19. More images of the uniforms are available here.

The Jazz will wear the Earned Edition uniforms for six home games and five road games. Of the eleven games, two are nationally televised.

Back in 1997, John Stockton led the Jazz in scoring with 24 points in a 107-103 win against the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day, and the upcoming game marks the first time the team has played on Christmas since that match-up .

This will be the teams seventh overall appearance on December 25.

The game will also feature events to help those in need.

“In the spirit of the Season of Giving, both Utah and Portland players will participate in a toy exchange with youth from the Stella H. Oaks Foundation, which supports single mothers and their children, on the court after the National Anthem,” the release states. “A toy scramble will also be held during the first quarter break. Utah Jazz fans and employees contributed to the toy drive during the past month.”