× Today’s melted snow could lead to icy conditions for the morning commute

SALT LAKE CITY — Today’s snow came and went fairly quickly, but that doesn’t mean the danger is over for both pedestrians and vehicles.

According to Fox 13’s chief meteorologist Kristen Van Dyke, today’s higher temperatures may have melted the snow — but freezing temperatures overnight could turn it the snow melt into ice.

After the sun rises at 7:43 a.m., Kristen says it will be sunny all day, but we might also see some haze develop into the weekend.