Suspect in slaying of ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz slashed in the face at Rikers Island

NEW YORK — One of the suspects in the gruesome machete murder of a New York City teen was slashed in the face Tuesday inside a Rikers Island corrections facility.

Manuel Rivera, 18, was in the Robert N. Davoren Center when he was attacked around 10:05 a.m., officials said. The person who attacked him will be re-arrested and charged for the slashing.

“We are moving aggressively to stop gang activity, and the upcoming installation of high-tech body scanners will help catch the kind of weapon that inmates often use in attacks like this,” Department of Correction Deputy Commissioner for Public Information Peter Thorne said. “There were no faulty cell doors involved in this incident.”

Rivera is one of the alleged Trinitarios members accused of slaying Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, 15, on June 20.

All 14 defendants are being held at various DOC facilities until trial.

Rivera is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 21. He’s charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause injury with a weapon.