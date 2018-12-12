× Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts, and Parks Program to Distribute $14.3 Million among 25 organizations

SALT LAKE CITY — In 2019, 22 large arts and cultural nonprofits and 3 zoos throughout Salt Lake Valley will be funded through the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts and Parks (ZAP) Tier I and Zoological categories. $14.3 million will support the 25 organizations based on recommendations from the ZAP Tier I Citizen’s Advisory Board.

Directed by statute and policy, the Tier I and Zoological categories can fund up to 22 nonprofits and 3 zoological organizations whose annual expenditures meet a certain threshold, showing a notable and direct impact on the local economy. The funding provides a stable source of revenue for these large organizations as they plan annual programs and offerings.

Each of the selected organizations is vetted through a rigorous application process. They must demonstrate how they serve the Salt Lake County community through artistic offerings, sound management, and valuable resident and visitor experiences. Last year, Tier I and Zoological organizations re-invested $90 million back into the economy, brought nearly 30,000 events to Salt Lake County, and provided over 1.7 million free admissions to Salt Lake County residents.

This year 23 Tier I and 3 Zoological applications were reviewed and 22 Tier I and 3 Zoological organizations were selected for funding. The review is conducted by a dedicated advisory board that clocks countless hours assessing and scoring applications and visiting the applicant sites and leadership.

“Salt Lake County families enjoy an amazing variety of offerings that include dance, music, theater, the arts, zoos and museums. It’s how we’ve invested in a quality of life that enriches our lives and provides outstanding memories. I’m grateful for the community’s ongoing support of ZAP and for the enthusiasm of local volunteers that makes this investment possible,” said Mayor Ben McAdams.

Funded Tier I organizations

Art Access

Ballet West

Discovery Gateway

Hale Centre Theatre

Natural History Museum of Utah

Pioneer Theatre Company

Preservation Utah (formerly Utah Heritage Foundation)

Red Butte Garden

Repertory Dance Theatre

Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company

Salt Lake Acting Company

Salt Lake Arts Council

Salt Lake Film Society

Spy Hop

Tanner Dance

Utah Arts Festival

Utah Film Center

Utah Humanities

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art

Utah Museum of Fine Art

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera

UtahPresents

Funded Zoological Organizations

Utah’s Hogle Zoo

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Tracy Aviary