Salt Lake City firefighters keep fire in fifth-wheel trailer from spreading

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City firefighters responded to a fire involving a fifth-wheel camper trailer Wednesday.

They were called to the area of 1150 South Gold Place around 10:30 a.m.

“They did find the mobile home to be occupied, however the occupant was out,” Captain Adam Archuleta with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said.

The trailer was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived, but they went into an aggressive offensive attack and quickly knocked down the fire and kept it from spreading to nearby structures and vehicles.

No one was injured and the camper is a complete loss.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department tweeted a video of the fire taken by retired Colonel Craig Morton.

Update: Fire is under control and crews will remain on scene for a while longer to complete overhaul. Video courtesy of (Retired) Colonel Craig Morgan pic.twitter.com/auFKD1fLbH — Salt Lake City Fire Department (@slcfire) December 12, 2018