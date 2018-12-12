× Police investigating after person found dead in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah — Unified Police are investigating after a person was found dead in Holladay Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Melody Gray said a violent crime unit is investigating in the area of 4700 South and 1500 East.

The deceased person was found in the parking lot of the baseball field at Big Cottonwood Park.

No further details about the deceased or the cause and manner of death were immediately available.

