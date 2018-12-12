× LDS Church to close Missionary Training Center in Dominican Republic

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will close their Missionary Training Center located in the Dominican Republic.

A spokesman for the LDS Church announced the news Wednesday, saying the closure will be in effect starting in January.

“This decision comes as Church leaders continue to seek the best use of resources worldwide according to the needs and demands of each area,” the statement reads. “Plans for future use of this space are still being determined.”

Missionaries who would have attended the MTC in the Dominican Republic will now be trained at one of the other 12 existing centers, which include locations in Utah, Colombia, England and Mexico.