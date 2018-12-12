× Inmates make over 500 backpacks for kids in need

GUNNISON, Utah — Over the past two weeks, inmates working in the sewing shop at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison have been hard at work creating backpacks.

The inmates created the backpacks from start to finish — designing them, cutting out fabric and sewing them together. They made more than 500 backpacks, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Corrections, which donated the materials to make the backpacks.

The Department of Corrections said the backpacks were delivered to the Children’s Justice Center on Monday, Dec. 3. The Children’s Justice Center will fill the backpacks with donated items and then distribute them to younger children they serve.

Steve Gerber, a supervisor for Utah Correctional Industries which operates the sewing shop, said the project was originally a brainchild of some inmates, and several wanted to be a part of the project.

“Some of these guys, you know, they’ve made some big mistakes,” Gerber said. “I think they’re looking to pay some restitution in other ways and this is just one opportunity that they can give back to the community.”

See a video of the backpacks being made below.