× Here’s a list of holiday shipping deadlines and Utah post offices offering special hours and services

SALT LAKE CITY — The busiest two mailing and delivery weeks of the year are here and Utah Post Offices are prepared for the avalanche of cards and packages.

“We plan all year for the holidays,” USPS Salt Lake District Manager Mike Mirides said.

He shared some of the preparations Utah Post Offices have made for what is expected to be a record season for packages.

Hired more than 350 employees

Delivering packages 7 days a week

Expanded delivery windows for packages to include early morning and evening

Extended Saturday retail hours at 25 Post Offices along the Wasatch Front to make shipping those packages more convenient (see list below)

Same 25 Post Offices offer dutch-door package pick up service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday before Christmas for customers picking up notified mail or packages.

Here are some holiday shipping deadlines, and some of them have already passed.

Holiday Military Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 4 – Priority Mail and First-Class Mail to Military addresses in Iraq and Afghanistan

to Military addresses in Iraq and Afghanistan Dec. 11 – Priority Mail and First-Class Mail to all other Military addresses

Dec. 18 – USPS Priority Mail Express to Military Addresses (except Iraq and Afghanistan)

International Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 1 – Priority Mail International to Africa, Central and South America

Dec. 8 – Priority Mail International to all other countries

Dec. 15 – Priority Mail Express International to Africa, Central and South America

Dec. 18 to 20 – Global Express Guaranteed depending on country

Domestic Shipping Deadlines

Dec. 14 – USPS Retail Ground

Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail and packages

Dec. 20 – Priority Mail

Dec. 22 – Priority Mail Express

The following Utah Post Offices offer extended retail hours every Saturday Before Christmas (With the exception of the Park City Snyderville Branch, the Post Offices listed below also provide dutch-door package pick up service every Sunday before Christmas from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for customers wanting to pick up notified mail or packages which couldn’t be delivered on the first attempt):

American Fork 55 N. Merchant St. – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bountiful 20 S. Main St. – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cedar City 333 N. Main St. – 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Clearfield 98 N. Main St. – 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Draper 12180 S. 300 East – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Layton 1123 N. Fairfield Rd. – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lehi 333 E. Main St. – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Logan 75 W. 200 North – 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Midvale 35 W. Center St. – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ogden Main 3680 Pacific Ave. – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Orem Mountain Shadows 877 E. 1200 S. – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Park City Snyderville 6440 Highway 224 – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (No Sunday dutch door pick up)

Pleasant Grove 180 S. 100 W. – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Provo 95 W. 100 South – 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Riverton 12760 S. Park Ave. – 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Salt Lake Downtown 230 W. 200 South – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salt Lake Murray 49489 S. State St. – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salt Lake West Valley 3490 S. 4400 West – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salt Lake Cottonwood 6890 S. 2300 East – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Salt Lake Main 1760 W. 2100 South – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sandy Alta Canyon 9265 S. Highland Dr. – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spanish Fork 165 E. 900 North – 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

St George Red Rocks 1150 E. Riverside Dr. – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tooele 65 N. Main St. – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

West Jordan 7901 S. 3200 West – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information click here.