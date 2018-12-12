BYU rocket team sets new Guinness World Record during competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida — While competing at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the BYU rocket team set a new Guinness World Record during the Bayer Alka-Rocket Challenge.

The BYU team, known as the BYU High Altitude Team, broke the world record after their Alka-Rocket soared 883 feet in the air — more than double the record set by the University of Minnesota last year.

In addition to setting a world record, Bayer awarded the BYU team $30,000.

Bayer is a global science organization. Alka-Rockets are model rockets, typically built using a 35 mm canister and propelled by the chemical reaction caused by adding Alka-Seltzer tablets to water. According to a press release, Bayer created this competition to generate awareness about the country's need for more scientists, engineers and innovators.

BYU competed with four other teams from California Polytechnic State University, Texas Tech University, the University of Georgia and the University of Minnesota.

Bayer's Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Raymond F. Kerins Jr. congratulated the five finalist teams that participated and BYU for setting a new world record.

"It is amazing to see the imagination of these talented teams," Kerins said.

Dr. Mae Jemison, former NASA astronaut and the first woman of color in space, served as a judge at the competition. She also expressed amazement at the creativity and commitment of the teams.

"We're certain that each of these students will make their mark in science, engineering or innovation," Jemison said.