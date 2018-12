Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah is home to the first full-length and longest-running Nutcracker in the United States, thanks to Ballet West.

Ballet West is returning from a week-long sold-out run at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., where they received glowing reviews.

Now you can be in the audience to see Willam Christensen's historic choreography and Tchaikovsky's beloved score.

Ballet West has 21 shows during this season and tickets start at just $25.

For ticket information please visit www.Balletwest.org.