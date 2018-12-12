Advisories for wind, winter weather issued in Utah as snow arrives for Wednesday’s commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A storm is moving into Utah Wednesday morning and advisories have been issued in several counties for wind and winter weather.

As of about 6 a.m. some areas of Utah were seeing light snow showers and the snowfall is not expected to becomes widespread until later Wednesday morning.

Most of the snow will remain in northern Utah and miss the southern part of the state, and snowfall could become heavy at times in the afternoon but should taper off in the evening.

Northern Utah's mountains could get 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Areas along the Wasatch Front will receive 1-4 inches of snow with the heavier accumulations occurring in benches and higher mountain valleys.

Cache Valley should see 1 to 3 inches of snow and similar amounts are forecast in Utah's central mountains and in southwest Wyoming, while the Wasatch Plateau could see 2 to 5 inches of snow.

Strong winds are also in the forecast, particularly in north eastern Utah where gusts may reach up to 50 mph.

The storm should also help clear out inversion conditions and improve air quality. Visit AirNow.gov for current air quality information for your area.

Keep up-to-date with the latest weather news with the Fox 13 News &Weather app:

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.