Truck driver injured in crash with Jeep in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — The driver of a box truck was injured in a crash in South Jordan Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after nine in the intersection of 11400 South and 4000 West.

According to Sgt. Sam Winkler with South Jordan Police, a Jeep ran a red light and crashed into the back of the box truck.

That caused the truck to spin out and it landed on its side.

The driver of the box truck had to be extricated from the wreckage and was transported to a hospital with head injuries that are not considered to be life threatening.

The Jeep driver was cited for running the red light.

He was not injured, and Sgt. Winkler says the man showed no signs of impairment.