Tooele sheriff seeks two suspects wanted for allegedly stealing large pieces of equipment

TOOELE, Utah — The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Tuesday, in hopes that two suspects wanted for stealing large pieces of equipment will be recognized.

According to the Facebook post, the two individuals stole two skid steers from ATI Rowley Operations, located near Magcorp.

Skid steers are pieces of construction equipment, used for loading, digging, pushing or grating.

Video posted by the sheriff’s office shows two people with their faces covered through a chainlink fence:

Sheriff’s officials stated that the theft happened on Nov. 11.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information on the theft was asked to call the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office at 435-882-5600.