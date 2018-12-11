Today is day nine of the 13 Days of Giving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are on day nine of the Humane Society of Utah's 13 Days of Giving. With only four days to go, Utah's largest private animal shelter needs your support.

Jamie Usry, Development Director of the Humane Society of Utah, joined us to talk about today's gift that viewers at home can provide.

Today is the gift of Time. Penelope joined us for the gift of Time. She's 10 years old and looking for a new family who will love her. She's vaccinated, spade and is chipped. And, you can name your price to adopt her. The Humane Society just wants her to be loved!

The gift of Time is a very important one as it allows the Humane Society of Utah to care for each pet until they find new loving homes with no time limits. When animals come to the Humane Society they do everything possible to keep them healthy and happy while they wait for an adoptive family. First, they have their admission and animal care departments, which ensures that pets are cared for from the moment they arrive. They plan out the housing and flow of the pets through the shelter to ensure that every pet gets to the adoption floor as soon as possible.

There are other departments like foster care, which places sick, scared and baby animals into volunteer homes while they need time to get well. They also have transfer and rescue, which brings pets that have possibly run out of time at other shelters to the Humane Society of Utah for adoption.

They also provide enrichment opportunities such as puzzle feeders, training, socialization with staff and volunteers and much more.

The Humane Society of Utah is a local, private nonprofit that does not receive any state of federal funding. Today there's an exciting matching gift challenge made in honor of a generous donor's dog, Rocksie. You can double your dollars up to $10,000 if you donate today!

Just go online at utahhumane.org/give or text HSUGive to 41444. No amount is too small.

You can also take pet supplies to the shelter and leave them under the Giving Trees during the month of December.