Storm arriving Wednesday expected to bring snow to northern Utah, break up inversion

SALT LAKE CITY -- A fast-moving storm arriving Wednesday is expected to break up the inversion and bring snow to northern Utah.

While a storm system brushed by Utah Monday night and weakened the inversion slightly, most of the impact of that storm missed the Beehive State.

Northern Utah is expected to see partly cloudy conditions with haze in the valleys Tuesday. Airnow.gov shows yellow quality for several northern Utah cities Tuesday morning with orange in the forecast for Logan and Salt Lake City.

Several Utah counties have mandatory or voluntary action days in effect due to the poor air quality, find the latest on action days here.

A fast-moving storm should arrive Wednesday to deliver snow to the mountains and possibly the valleys, perhaps early enough to affect the morning commute.

That storm could deliver 6 to 12 inches of snow to the Wasatch Mountains and 4-8 inches of snow to the Western Uinta Mountains.

Mountain valleys could see 2-4 inches while northern valleys can expect 1-3 inches.

Southwest Wyoming will also see 1-3 while Utah's central mountains may get 2-4 inches.

