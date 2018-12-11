× Salt Lake City Council adopts amendment to increase council member’s salary to 25% of mayor’s

SALT LAKE CITY — In a meeting Tuesday, the Salt Lake City Council adopted an amendment, setting members of the council’s salary to 25 percent of the mayor’s salary, increasing council member’s income to $35,741 annually.

Before Tuesday’s amendment was adopted, city council members were making 20 percent of the Salt Lake City Mayor’s salary, which according to a council staff memo, is $105,706 annually.

Salt Lake City Council members checked what Salt Lake County Council members make yearly, the staff memo stated, in order to double check their salary increase approach.

The memo stated that Salt Lake County Council members make $40,356 annually, which is $14,065 more than the Salt Lake City Council Member compensation.

“The increase will be paid for by the Council Office budget through the remainder of the fiscal year, which ends June 30. It will be incorporated into the Fiscal Year 2019-20 budget going forward,” a recap for the Tuesday city council meeting said.

To review recap documents and staff notes from the Salt Lake City Council meeting, click here.

The full meeting can be seen below: