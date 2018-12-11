× Road in Millard and Juab Counties to get a chunk of ‘Build’ federal transportation grants

WASHINGTON — The Brush Wellman Road in Millard and Juab Counties will receive almost $8 million from the federal government for repair work.

It is one of 91 projects in 49 states to share $1.5 billion in BUILD transportation grants announced in Washington Tuesday.

The money will be used to reconstruct approximately 14 miles of the Brush Wellman Road.

The work will include a new asphalt overlay, culverts, guardrail, delineators, signage, paint striping and a new chip seal.

The Brush Wellman Road runs from the beryllium mine in rural Juab County near Topaz Mountain to the beryllium plant near the town of Lynndyl in Millard County.

The road was built in the 1970’s.

Beryllium Resources began exploration operations in the 1960’s. Since then the company name has changed twice. For years it was Brush Wellman and now operates as Materion National Resources.

To read the entire news release from U.S Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao, click here.