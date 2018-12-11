Police release video of missing Colorado mom Kelsey Berreth, who vanished Thanksgiving Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. -- Colorado police have released surveillance video of a missing mother inside a store just before she disappeared on Thanksgiving.

The video shows 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth entering the Safeway store in Woodland Park with her child on Thanksgiving. She is seen putting her child into the shopping cart at 12:27 p.m. on Nov. 22.

It's the last visual confirmation police have of Berreth.

Berreth’s fiance, Patrick Frazee, told police he saw Kelsey later in the afternoon when he picked up their daughter, but investigators won’t release details on where that exchange took place.

Police have canvassed neighborhoods and conducted multiple interviews, but say they are no closer to finding Kelsey.

Kelsey’s unexplained disappearance, doesn’t sit well with locals of the small mountain town.

“I wonder what could have possible happened to her? I mean this is a pretty safe community,” resident Melissa Cothran said.

Berreth is a flight instructor at Doss Aviation in Pueblo.

On Nov. 25, three days after she disappeared, police said a text was sent from her phone to Doss Aviation stating she would not be going into work for the week.

Doss Aviation declined to elaborate on the text but said, “We extend our support to the family of Ms. Berreth and hope for her immediate safe return.”

Police said there’s no indication she got on a plane.

Berreth’s fiance, who was not at the press briefing on Monday, was reportedly at his job working with horses in Florrisant.

KDVR stopped by his house Tuesday but the gate across the driveway was locked. Police say the couple’s 1-year old daughter is currently with Frazee.

Kelsey’s family says her disappearance is completely out of character, and they are desperate to get her back.

If you have any information on Kelsey’s whereabouts you are urged to call the Tip Line: 719-687-9262 or email kelsey@city-woodlandpark.org.