Jimmy Dean sausage products recalled nationwide after pieces of metal found in them

WASHINGTON -- Tens of thousands of pounds of Jimmy Dean brand sausages have been recalled after it was discovered that they may have pieces of metal in them.

The USDA stated Monday that 29,028 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat (RTE) pork and poultry sausage links were recalled.

"The frozen, ready-to-eat sausage links items were produced and packaged on Aug. 4, 2018," the USDA said.

The specific sausage products recalled were:

23.4-oz. pouches of “Jimmy Dean HEAT ’n SERVE Original SAUSAGE LINKS Made with Pork & Turkey” with a Use By date of Jan. 31, 19. The product bears case code A6382168, with a time stamp range of 11:58 through 01:49.

The USDA stated that the products were sent to Tennessee, where they were then distributed to stores nationwide.

"The problem was discovered on Dec. 10, 2018, when FSIS received notification that the establishment had received five consumer complaints of metal pieces in the RTE sausage links," the USDA said.

Images of the recalled product can be seen below: