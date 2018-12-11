Ideas pour in as empty Daggett County Jail comes up for sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah -- If you have ever dreamed of owning your very own jail, it just might be your lucky day.

“Welcome to the Daggett County jail,” said Nate Worthen. Nate is the commercial real estate agent hired by Daggett County to sell the jail.

It has sat empty for two years, shuttered after two deputies and the sheriff at the time took plea deals related to inmate abuse allegations. For now, Daggett county deputies send anyone they arrest to Vernal, to be housed at the Uintah County jail.

The Daggett County Jail has 80 beds, 11 acres of land and could include the building housing the sheriff’s station right next door. The listing price is $4.45 million. It has been on the market for about a week. Worthen says ideas have been pouring in.

“A lot of people have thought this would make a really great Air BnB,” said Worthen.

The county is actually still paying for the jail. The bond used to build it 20 years ago has yet to be paid off. After two years of sitting idle, the county commission decided it would be better to sell the facility and try to turn it into a profitable entity.