How to prepare a juicy and flavorful turkey with Miss Essie’s Southern BBQ

Miss Essie's BBQ Sauce comes from a 100 year old family recipe that was secretly passed down from Miss Essie's father. It's now a Utah-owned company made in Salt Lake City.

It makes a perfect glaze for a smoked turkey, it makes for an extra crisp caramelized skin and smoky flavor.

Marcus Jones, President at Miss Essie's Southern BBQ joined us with tips on how to prepare a juice and flavorful turkey.

He says the key is to brine it for at least 48 hours.

Smoked Turkey & Honey BBQ Sauce Glaze

For a Turkey 12-16 lbs.

Brine

4 cups, Sugar

1 cup, Black Pepper

1 cup, Granulated Garlic

4 cups, Lemon Juice

10-Gallons of water

Method:

Mix all ingredients together, making sure the sugar is dissolved into the water, you do not want it to settle at the bottom. Place your turkey into the brine and let it sit for 48 hours. Remove from brine and coat with;

Butter Rub Seasoning:

1 cup, Salt

2 cups, Black Pepper

1 cup, Sage

1 cup, Parsley

1 cup, Granulated Onion

1 cup, Granulated Garlic

1 cup, Olive Oil

1 lb. Butter, softened

Method:

Combine all dry seasoning and set aside half of the dry rub. Take soft butter and mix with ½ cup olive oil, combine half of the dry rub into the butter mixture. Mix until seasoning is blended into butter and olive oil mixture.

Generously coat the turkey inside and out.

Place a pan inside the smoker to catch drippings, place turkey on top rack or above pan for 2 hours. (Fruit woods work best for smoking poultry, apple or cherry are our favorites).

After 2 hours, baste turkey Miss Essie’s TRUE HONEY BBQ Sauce. Use a meat injector to capture juices and inject into breast meat.

Cook’s Tip: Do Not over smoke your turkey, this will cause your bird to dry out.

Remove turkey from smoker and place in a 250-degree oven for additional 1.5 -2 hours, cover with foil to keep skin from tearing. Check the turkey for tenderness and doneness, turkey is done when the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees.

Once done let the turkey sit for 1-2 hours, or if you are me, just dive in and enjoy.

For more information please visit: missessiesbbq.com.