Herriman Police ask for help identifying man they say stole purse, credit cards at rec center

HERRIMAN, Utah – Police need your help identifying a man who they believe stole a purse and credit cards while at a recreation center.

Herriman City Police posted two photos of the man under the caption “Holiday Bandit Alert!!”

Police believe the man stole a purse and some credit cards while at the JL Sorenson Rec Center, 5350 Main Street. Police did not specify the date of the theft.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has information about the theft is asked to call Det. Jason Myers at 801-871-3559. Tipsters may also email the detective at jmyers@herrimanpd.org.