At least one person injured in rollover accident in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — At least one person was injured in a rollover crash in Salt Lake City Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was on I-80 around 10:15 a.m. when it rolled over onto 70 South and Redwood Road, according to Sgt. Brandon Shearer with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

The vehicle ended up on the northbound side of Redwood Road between South Temple and I-80.

Fox 13 has a crew on scene that witnessed a person being taken away in an ambulance.

