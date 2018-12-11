Annual holiday letters from elementary students warm the hearts of UHP troopers

MURRAY, Utah — For six years now, third grade students at Longview Elementary School in Murray have sent holiday letters to Utah Highway Patrol troopers.

Mrs. Anne Kjar organizes the annual letter writing campaign.

The letters include a boy and girl standing by a giant ice cream cone.

The students color the cones and write a personal note to the troopers.

Along with the letters, Mrs. Kjar sent a note thanking the troopers for risking their lives everyday to help keep residents safe.

In the letter she wrote, “I hope you will enjoy reading these letters. I have 26 amazing students. They have enjoyed doing this for you.”

The letters are appreciated. The UHP tweeted a huge thanks to to Mrs. Kjar and her class for making the holiday season a little brighter for UHP Section 4 troopers.