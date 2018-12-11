Adam Sandler to perform at Vivint Smart Home Arena February 4

Posted 2:07 pm, December 11, 2018, by , Updated at 03:10PM, December 11, 2018

Photo: Adam Sandler

SALT LAKE CITY — Adam Sandler will be coming to Salt Lake City on his “100% Fresher Tour.”

A press release made by Vivint Smart Home Arena Tuesday said the actor, comedian and Saturday Night Live alumn will perform on Monday, February 4, 2019.

Sandler will continue the fun with comedy and songs from his successful Netflix special 100% Fresh with lots of additional material and a special surprise guest,” the press release stated.

Tickets for the show go on sale Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. They will be available on vivintarena.com on that day, and in the box office on Dec. 17.